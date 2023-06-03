Olivia Attwood recalls how she first met fiancé Bradley Dack ahead of wedding

Olivia Attwood has recalled how she first met her fiancé Bradley Dack ahead of their wedding.

The Love Island star is set to marry her professional footballer beau today, June 3.

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening, Olivia shared a carousel of loved-up snaps with Bradley in front of a sunset backdrop.

Recalling how they first met, Olivia wrote: “I got talking to this dude in Libertine [nightclub] about 8 years ago, because I loved a free drink and he had a cute smile…”

“Tomorrow I’m marrying him. Modern day love stories. Com ✨.”

Bradley sweetly responded: “What a story… 🤣 can’t wait for tomorrow 💙💙💙 I love you.”

Bradley proposed to Olivia while they were enjoying a romantic holiday in Dubai back in 2019.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans again last year as Bradley was recovering from an injury, but they will finally walk down the aisle today, Saturday, June 3, 2023.

