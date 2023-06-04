Nicola Peltz shuts down Victoria Beckham feud rumours with sweet post

Nicola Peltz has shut down rumours she’s feuding with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham with a sweet new post.

The American actress married the Spice Girl star’s eldest son Brooklyn last April and since then, there have been numerous reports about alleged tension between the pair.

However, Nicola recently enjoyed a family trip away with the Beckhams, and took to Instagram to share a number of snaps from the meet-up.

The first photo in the carousal is one of her with her arm around Victoria as they enjoyed a drink together.

Nicola captioned the post: “So much fun being with everyone! 💖🌿🥘🧺😌 love you all so much!”

One fan commented: “so glad everything is okay now and that good vibes all the way👏👏❤️”, and another wrote: “The mother-in-law looks like bestie.”

Nicola addressed her rumoured “feud” with Victoria in an interview with The Sunday Times last October, saying: “It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!?’”

“I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it feud? No family is perfect! I don’t pay attention to all of it. If I did, I would go crazy.”

The 28-year-old continued: “I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me!”

“And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023. Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead. Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco. Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden! Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.