Nicola Peltz admits she ‘didn’t get along’ with Brooklyn Beckham when they first met

Nicola Peltz has admitted that she “didn’t get along” with Brooklyn Beckham when they first met.

The couple, who tied the knot at her family’s $80 million estate in Florida last month, revealed that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight when they first met at Coachella in 2017.

Opening up to Vogue, the 27-year-old actress confessed: “We didn’t get along at first.”

Despite their rough start, the pair began dating in October 2019 and got engaged less than a year later in July 2020.

The couple’s wedding plans were delayed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the pair finally made it down the aisle last month.

Nicola said: “When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like.”

“We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party. Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely.”

“And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again.”

The actress also revealed during their Vogue cover interview that her mother left a secret message in her stunning Valentino bridal gown.

Without Nicola knowing, her mother asked the seamstress to sew an evil eye and a sweet message into the dress, which read: “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out. Love, mom.”

“I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony,” she said. “Because I just burst into tears.”