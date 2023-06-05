Newly weds Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack get sweet matching tattoos

Olivia Atwood and Bradley Dack have got sweet matching tattoos, after getting married.

The Love Island star and her footballer beau tied the knot in London on Saturday.

The newly weds have not yet shared official photos from their special day, but tattoo artist @certifiedletterboy took to Instagram to share snaps of their new ink.

Olivia got the words “Till death” tatted on her arm, and Bradley got the words “do us part” on his wrist.

The couple got married at luxury five-star hotel Bulgari in Knightsbridge in London on Saturday afternoon.

According to MailOnline, the venue was adorned with 10,000 roses and over 25,000 individual flowers by Red Floral Architecture.

The bride wore two gorgeous dresses for her special day, including a £30,000 lace-sleeved gown by designer Galia Lahav.

Guests, including Olivia’s Love Island co-stars Georgia Harrison and Amber Davies, all wore black for the wedding.

They also enjoyed an eight-tier wedding cake, worth £10,000, on the night.

https://twitter.com/Sarah_EmilyP/status/1665078811086430216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1665078811086430216%7Ctwgr%5E943a4e3cf1576615d92e25f037aca035921b16f8%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoss.ie%2Fuk-showbiz%2Folivia-attwood-marries-longtime-love-bradley-dack-in-lavish-ceremony-339038

Bradley proposed to Olivia while they were enjoying a romantic holiday in Dubai back in 2019.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans again last year as Bradley was recovering from an injury.