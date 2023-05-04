New report reveals the REAL reason Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split

A new report has revealed the REAL reason Amber Turner and Dan Edgar split.

The TOWIE stars, who dated for six years, confirmed their break-up earlier this week.

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, Amber wrote: “I wasn’t going to post anything but due to speculation & questions I feel like I need to. Yes me and Dan have split.”

“I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thankyou.”

A source has since told The UK Sun: “Amber has been desperate to settle down for years now, but Dan has always been hesitant.”

“She was convinced a proposal would be coming soon after they moved into their dream home together at the end of last year.”

“But Dan has failed to make the changes he promised to make for Amber and still seems undecided about the future. Amber was always willing to give Dan time as he shied away from commitment, but she lost patience.”

“She knows she wants to get married and have children. She didn’t want to waste anymore time on someone who wasn’t ready,” the insider added.

Fans were convinced the couple had split when they spotted that Dan recently unfollowed Amber on Instagram.

The pair also deleted all recent photos of each other from their feeds.

The reality stars started dating in 2017, and the highs and lows of their relationship was documented on The Only Way Is Essex.