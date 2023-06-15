New report claims Ekin-Su and Davide are facing a ‘huge decision’ about their future

A new report has claimed Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are facing a “huge decision” about their future.

The couple won the 2022 series of Love Island last summer, and have since gone from strength to strength.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the fan-favourite contestants landed their own two-part show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which saw them travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s families and experience each other’s cultures.

According to The UK Sun that Ekin-Su and Davide are planning to move out of their London-based flat, just eight months after they moved in.

A source told the publication: “Ekin and Davide have already decided London life isn’t for them and are moving out. They will either live in Essex or Manchester.”

“Davide was living in Manchester before he met Ekin on Love Island and it’s really convenient for him for work as he’s signed to BoohooMan, which is based there.”

“It’s really easy to get into London for work from Essex and Manchester, so they are just working out what is best.”

The source continued: “They want a fresh start after a tricky few months and now have a big decision on their hands.”

Davide recently opened up about his relationship with Ekin-Su on the outside world, nearly one year on from their Love Island win.

The Italian Stallion told the publication: “Me and Ekin-Su had our struggles due to our public positions and we still have them sometimes.”

“If there’s something that I would change or would have done differently [with Ekin-Su in the villa] maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly.”

Davide then sweetly added: “The best thing about dating Ekin Su is that we understand each other – not just because we are literally the same person. She is my copy-paste.”

“Also because we come from the same experience and the same background.”

“She met my family and fortunately all my parents love her and Ekin Su’s family love me.”

“It’s been a good match also from our families’ point of view.”