Hallie is the new favourite tipped to win Big Brother 2023, according to Betfair.

The 18-year-old youth worker, who hails from London, won praise from viewers after she bravely came out as transgender to her housemates during Monday night’s show.

Paul was initially tipped to win this year’s series, which kicked off on Sunday night, but Hallie is now the frontrunner with 9/2 odds.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The new series of Big Brother is fully underway and fans are getting to know the housemates with Hallie the new 9/2 favourite to win the show.”

“Hallie knocks off former frontrunner Liverpool’s Paul Blackburn, whose odds have drifted to 9/1 from 4/1.”

“There is also support coming for Jordan and Yinru, who have each had their odds slashed to become joint 11/2 second-favourites.”

Check out the full odds below:

Hallie 9/2

Jordan Sangha, Yinrun Huang 11/2

Paul Blackburn 9/1

Jenkin Edwards 10/1

Kerry Riches 11/1

Henry Southan, Dylan Tennant 12/1

Noky Simbani, Olivia Young, Trish Balusa, Tom Bryant 14/1

Chanelle Brown, Zak Srakaew 16/1

Matty Simpson 20/1

Farida Khalif 25/1