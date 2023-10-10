Big Brother viewers praise ‘incredibly brave’ Hallie – as she reveals to her fellow housemates that she is transgender

Big Brother viewers have praised housemate Hallie, after she revealed to her co-stars that she is transgender.

The 18-year-old, who hails from London, was one of the 16 contestants who entered the iconic house when the show returned to our screens on Sunday night.

During Monday’s show, the youth worker told her housemates: “Hey guys, I just have something to say.”

“Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself. I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already.”

“I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know,” she added.

Chanelle then gave Hallie a hug, and said: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you.”

Dylan added: “This is a moment. I like it.”

Hallie said: “I don’t know why I was nervous,” and Farida replied: “You don’t need to be nervous.”

Trish then told her: “We’ve got you.”

Viewers took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to praise Hallie for sharing her story with her housemates.

Others commended the “brave” young woman for coming out publicly on TV, just days after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial speech on gender identity.

Former 2FM star Louise McSharry tweeted: “Hallie is so beautiful and brave to put herself out there like she has in the current climate.”

“It shouldn’t be her responsibility to change people’s minds about trans people but we know that connecting concepts with real life people does change people’s perspectives.”

“Im hopeful for the impact she’ll have and hope she’ll be beautifully cared for by her housemates (as she has been so far) and by society when she leaves.”

Broadcaster Scott Bryan wrote: “The bravery of Hallie not only doing this in the house, but also in the current media and political climate. Huge.”

Another viewer penned: “Can we talk about how incredibly brave this young woman is to go on TV, in the current political climate, and do this? So much respect for Hallie and I hope the show is taking care of her.”

Someone else wrote: “Welling up at Hallie telling everyone she is Trans! In this climate she is one of the bravest people to go on National Telly right now.”

When asked why she applied for Big Brother, Hallie said: “Just the whole experience. I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It’s about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life.”

“I’m only 18 so I didn’t grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I’ve been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?”

