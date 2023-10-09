Here’s who is tipped to win Big Brother 2023

Liverpool’s Paul Blackburn is the early favourite to win Big Brother 2023, after Sunday night’s launch episode.

The reboot series will star a cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life, as they take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks in a bid to win £100,000.

On Sunday night, new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best welcomed 16 contestants to the house – including 23-year-old security officer Paul.

According to Betfair, Paul is tipped to win the series with 4/1 odds.

Spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Big Brother is finally back on our screens and the first episode gripped the nation as the housemates made their way into their new home for the next few weeks.”

“The betting for the winner is wide open but we already have our favourite with Paul Blackburn the 4/1 market leader to go all the way and win the show with the backing of Liverpool behind him.”

“Eighteen-year-old Hallie follows second in the betting along with Welshman Jenkin at 6/1.”

“Olivia, who was involved in some early drama and could be up for the first eviction, is 7/1 to win over fans and be the last remaining housemate.”

“At a bigger price, the popular Kerry is 12/1, while Jordan and Farida are 16/1 with Henry the rank outsider at 25/1,” Sam added.

Check out the full odds below:

Paul Blackburn: 4/1

Hallie, Jenkin Edwards: 6/1

Olivia Young: 7/1

Dylan Tennant, Noky Simbani, Zak Srakaew: 8/1

Chanelle Brown: 9/1

Yinrun Huang, Trish Balusa: 10/1

Matty Simpson: 11/1

Kerry Riches, Tom Bryant: 12/1

Jordan Sangha, Farida Khalifa: 16/1

Henry Southan: 25/1