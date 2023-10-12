Molly Marsh teases her return to Love Island

Molly Marsh has teased her return to Love Island.

The 22-year-old struck up a romance with Zachariah Noble on the summer 2023 series of Love Island, and went on to place fourth.

The basketball player, 25, and theatre performer secured 14.37% of the public vote.

Despite being loved-up with Zach, Molly has set her sights on a return to the Love Island villa – but it’s not what you think.

The theatre performer revealed her “dream” to host the hit ITV dating show, following in the footsteps of the late Caroline Flack, Laura Whitmore and Maya Jama.

Speaking about Love Island Games, which was hosted by Maya and social media hosted by Maura Higgins, Molly told OK! magazine: “Maura will be an amazing host, but I keep saying it, it would be my absolute dream to host a show like that.”

“Never mind going back on the show as a contestant, I want to host it. Once Maya and Maura are done, I’m more than ready to step up.”

It comes just days after Molly sweetly confessed that her beau Zach “checks up on her” after seeing negativity online.

During her appearance on Sharon Gaffka’s podcast, the 22-year-old admitted that she takes the “ignorance is bliss” approach when dealing with negativity online.

“I did look through [all the hateful comments I received], and the negativity did get to me,” the Love Island star admitted of the time she initially left the Majorcan villa.

“Then as soon as I found out I was going back in, I said ‘Mol, next time you come out you’re not looking that deep into anything.’”

“So I didn’t. I haven’t done it since I’ve come out.”

Making a sweet confession about her beau, Molly admitted: “Zach checks up on me all the time, he’s like ‘How’re you doing? How’re you feeling?’”

“I’m like ‘Right, what’s happened?’ and he’s just like ‘There’s just quite a few negative things on this comment or this post,’ and I’m like ‘ok!’”

“As long as he knows what’s going on, if there’s something really, really bad he can let me know. I’m kind of just blind to it. I’d rather that be a thing, because the moment I see something… I’d rather not know.”