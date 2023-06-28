Molly Marsh fuels rumours she’s set to return to the Love Island villa

Molly Marsh has fuelled rumours she’s set to return to the Love Island villa.

Last Friday, ultimate bombshell Kady McDermott rocked the villa as she made her dramatic return.

The 27-year-old spent the day briefly getting to know the boys before she was tasked with the difficult decision of which boy to couple up with, and therefore steal from another girl.

Ultimately, she chose Zachariah Noble – who had been coupled up with Molly Marsh.

In a shock twist, Molly received a text, which explained that she had been brutally dumped from the villa after being left single and vulnerable.

Love Island fans are now convinced that Molly will make a dramatic return to the villa.

The blonde beauty has fuelled speculation, as she recently flew to Ibiza.

“I’m really happy to be getting back to work,” Molly told The UK Sun.

“I’m doing quite an exciting project, it’s an exciting shoot which I can’t say too much about.”

“It’s just great to be doing stuff again and so quickly, I feel like the turnaround to doing work again has been so quick but that’s what I wanted. I’m a workaholic. I’m very excited.”

When asked if she would return to the Love Island villa, the reality star said: “I mean if I was offered it I absolutely would. Just never say never.”

