Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe ‘lands five-figure deal’ with MAJOR fashion brand

Molly-Mae Hague’s sister Zoe has reportedly landed a five-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

The 26-year-old is the older sister of the fashion brand’s creative director.

A source told MailOnline of Zoe, who serves in the Royal Army Medical Corps,: “It’s a no-brainer.”

The source continued: “Molly-Mae’s working relationship with PLT has been a triumph and now bosses are hoping to replicate the same with Zoe.”

“The sisters are also looking to collaborate and build on their brand as a family, which could make them millions.”

According to the publication, Zoe joined the brand with an exclusive YouTube and Instagram deal – and has even posted her first sponsored vlog.

The news comes just weeks after Zoe’s sister Molly-Mae welcomed her first child with her beau Tommy Fury.

The fan-favourite Love Island couple welcomed their baby daughter, named Bambi, on January 23.

The 23-year-old announced her pregnancy last September, after hiding her baby bump for an impressive five months.