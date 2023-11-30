Molly-Mae Hague spotted wearing her engagement ring again as Tommy Fury returns home to the UK

Molly-Mae Hague has been spotted wearing her engagement ring again, after her fiancé Tommy Fury finally returned home to the UK following a weekend of partying.

The professional boxer was in the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and was filmed dancing alongside Chris Brown in a nightclub surrounded by a group of women.

After the videos went viral on social media, Molly posted photos and video on social media without her engagement ring – sparking fears for their relationship.

However, the 24-year-old had the £600k diamond back on her ring finger on Wednesday night as she attended an event in London.

An insider has since told The Sun: “Tommy is now back in the UK and is spending time with his daughter Bambi. Molly decided to go to an event in London last night and has stayed for the day after.

“She very rarely goes out with her pals but needed a bit of a break from all the speculation and noise about Tommy.

“She is wearing her ring again and they both know there is lots to talk about when she gets back.”

Earlier this week, a source told the outlet that Molly was “mortified” over the videos of Tommy with Chris Brown.

They said: “Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard.

“This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi.

“She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence.

“There are certain people he always goes too far with and it would be easier for everyone if they were out of his life.”

In her book Becoming Molly-Mae, the 24-year-old confessed her biggest rows with Tommy have been over alcohol.

She wrote: “The only major arguments Tommy and I have had have been to do with him drinking.

“Which he only does a few times a year. He won’t even do anything wrong; I’ll just lose it at him because I hate it.”

“I do have this anxiety around alcohol and the things I’ve seen it do to the people around me – I personally don’t think that alcohol adds anything good to a situation.

“In my experience, yes, it might temporarily make you have a better night out, but the next day you’re suffering the repercussions when you have a terrible hangover.

“Maybe I’ve just never had a good experience with it,” she added.

Molly-Mae and Tommy found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, placing runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi, back in January.

The Love Island stars got engaged six months later, during a romantic trip to Ibiza.