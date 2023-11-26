Molly-Mae Hague spotted without her engagement ring as fiancé Tommy Fury parties in Dubai

Molly-Mae Hague has been spotted without her engagement ring, while her fiancé Tommy Fury is partying in Dubai.

Earlier this week, the professional boxer was filmed dancing alongside rapper Chris Brown in a club.

He later attended the final Grand Prix of the 2023 season, which took place in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Molly-Mae shared snaps of her and her daughter Bambi’s visit to Santa, and eagle-eyed fans noticed she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring – rumoured to be worth an eye-watering £600k.

The mum-of-one has also shared ads via her Instagram Stories in which her ring finger is bare.

Goss.ie has reached out to Molly-Mae’s rep for comment.

Molly-Mae and Tommy found love on the 2019 series of Love Island UK, placing runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the Love Island villa, and welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

The Love Island stars got engaged six months later during a romantic trip to Ibiza.