Molly-Mae Hague ‘seeking advice’ from sister-in-law Paris after Tommy Fury’s partying scandal

Molly-Mae Hague has reportedly sought advice from her famous sister-in-law Paris Fury, after her fiancé Tommy Fury raised eyebrows with his wild partying.

Last month, videos of the professional boxer with rapper Chris Brown went viral, as they were seen dancing at a nightclub in Abu Dhabi surrounded by women.

As Molly-Mae remained in the UK with their daughter Bambi, the 24-year-old made a bold statement by ditching her 600k engagement ring.

Insiders have since claimed the influencer is leaning on her sister-in-law Paris for advice.

Paris has been married to Tommy’s older brother Tyson Fury since 2008, and the couple share seven children together.

A source told OK! Magazine: “Paris and Molly have become very close, and Molly often goes to her for advice. Paris has been through similar things with Tyson, so she understands what Molly is going through and she’s a great support for her.”

“She’s told Molly she needs to pull the reins in and put her foot down with Tommy. Paris is a very strong woman and Tyson wouldn’t be who he is today without her.

“Paris has warned her that if you give him an inch, he’ll take a mile. So she needs to make it clear it won’t happen again.”

The couple appear to be working through their troubles as Tommy has since flown back to the UK, and Molly is wearing her ring again.

In her book Becoming Molly-Mae, the 24-year-old confessed her biggest rows with Tommy have been over alcohol.

She wrote: “The only major arguments Tommy and I have had have been to do with him drinking.”

“Which he only does a few times a year. He won’t even do anything wrong; I’ll just lose it at him because I hate it.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on the 2019 series of Love Island, and share an 11-month-old daughter named Bambi together.

The pair got engaged in Ibiza on July 23rd, 2023.