Molly-Mae Hague issues public plea after fans show up at her house

Molly-Mae Hague has issued a public plea for fans not to show up at the home she shares with her beau Tommy Fury.

In her most recent YouTube video, the 23-year-old detailed an incident which occurred with a mother and her child.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director began by saying she had originally recorded a “massive speech” to address the issue but decided against taking that approach.

“I just sat here and did a massive… not a speech but I just went on one with myself for about 10 minutes about an annoying situation that just happened,” Molly-Mae told her fans.

“But, then I realised, actually no we’re just gonna move past it and act like it didn’t happen. I’m going to make one comment and one comment only. In fact, how do I even word it with just making a small comment and moving past it?”

“This is not me being mean, this is not me being horrible. This is not me wanting a headline that says ‘Molly-Mae won’t take pictures with fans.'”

“But I’m just gonna say this once,” Molly-Mae continued. “If you know my address, if you know where I live, if you know where Tommy and I live, please do not come ringing the gate, please, please.”

“Out in public I will take pictures until I’m blue in the face. I will literally take pictures with anybody I will never ever say no to a picture but there’s a line drawn when it comes to the house.”

“And if you’re the parents driving your kids around on their birthdays or when they have a book that they want me to sign, and you know the address and you’re driving your kid round to come and see Tommy and I… I’m not sure about that.”

“I have a lot to say,” she admitted. “I’m not gonna say it, but I’m not sure about that and that’s personally not a lesson that I would want to be teaching my child to let them think that that’s OK with someone’s personal space.”