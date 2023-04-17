Millie Court and Liam Reardon ‘taking a step back from the limelight – after rekindling their romance’

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are reportedly taking a step back from the limelight, after rekindling their romance.

According to OK! Magazine, the Love Island 2021 winners want to keep their relationship out of the public eye to avoid “problems” they encountered before.

A source told the publication: “It is early days, they want to try again and they really want to make it work.”

“They want to take a step back from the limelight as that’s what caused a lot of their problems before. They want to keep themselves to themselves a lot more.”

The insider explained that Millie and Liam “are in a much better place” after spending time apart and working on themselves.

They said: “They’ve had time apart and Liam is proud of how far they’ve come after struggling a lot before. Millie has made the effort and sought help after she struggled with the split.”

“She feels way happier about herself and Liam. They are dedicated to doing what will keep them strong and happy.”

The source added: “Friends and family are happy they are giving things another go. They are a nice couple; they get on so well together and have so much chemistry. Liam’s mum thinks the world of her so they have a lot of support.”

Earlier this month, Millie confirmed she is dating someone, but refused to reveal the identity of her beau.

She said in a YouTube video: “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet. It’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards.”

Last weekend, the Essex beauty was spotted getting a Domino’s pizza with her ex Liam, sparking speculation that they have rekindled their romance.