Millie Bobby Brown makes red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night.

The Stranger Things star, 18, stepped out in a black Louis Vuitton velvet dress complete with black lace detailing, black velvet gloves, and silver jewellery at the star-studded awards show in London.

Her 19-year-old boyfriend, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, wore a simple black suit with a large bowtie, and donned a Ukraine flag pin to show his support for the country during the Russian invasion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Millie shared a sweet photo of her and Jake on the red carpet, captioning the post: “❤️ ❤️ ❤️”

American socialite Paris Hilton commented on the post: “Gorgeous couple 😍😍“, while actress Larsen Thompson wrote: “You both look amazing 🖤🖤🖤”

Millie and Jake went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021, after sparking romance rumours summer that year.

Prior to her romance with Jake, Millie dated social media star Jacob Sartorius.

The former couple announced their split in July 2018.