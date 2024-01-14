Michelle Keegan ‘to score multi-million pound deal’ with Netflix after success of Fool Me Once

A report has revealed that Michelle Keegan is “set to score a multi-million pound deal” with Netflix after the success of her hit show, Fool Me Once.

The highly-anticipated Netflix series was released on January 1, and has set the year off to a good start.

The new show has already gained huge traction online with fans gushing about the series on social media.

Following the show’s success, it has been reported that the 36-year-old actress could be offered a multi-million pound deal in a bid to crack America.

An insider has told The Sun: “She’s proved you don’t have to be the stereotypical plum-voiced leading lady to appeal to an international audience.”

“Michelle offers something different, but with all the charm, glamour and sex appeal that makes her one of Britain’s most exciting acting exports.”

“America is seen as a market where they believe she could make the greatest impact.”

The insider continued: “With so many rival streamers eyeing Michelle up now, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to sign her.”

“But they’re likely to have to offer her a six-figure sum to keep her for multiple projects.”

The former Coronation Street star plays Maya Stern in the thrilling series, which is based on Harlan Coben’s award-winning novel.

The series, which also stars Joanna Lumley, Richard Armitage and Emmett J. Scanlon, has received rave reviews since it landed on Netflix on New Year’s Day.

The 36-year-old has come a long way since her character Tina McIntyre was killed off in Coronation Street in 2014.

Michelle proved her worth as a serious actress in the BBC’s Our Girl, which she starred in from 2016 – 2020.

She has also appeared in BBC’s Ten Pound Poms, and stars in popular Sky comedy Brassic.