Netflix fans are loving it’s star-studded new series Fool Me Once – starring Michelle Keegan

The highly-anticipated Netflix series Fool Me Once was released on January 1st, and has set the year off to a good start.

The new show has already gained huge traction online with fans gushing about the series on social media.

Fans have shared their thoughts online and praised the exciting plot and impressive cast.

The Netflix series is an adaptation of the book by acclaimed author Harlan Coben, and features a star-studded cast including Michelle Keegan, Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage.

Its synopsis reads: “A newly single mom is grieving her husband when, just two weeks after his funeral, she sees him appearing alive and well — on her nanny cam. Was he actually murdered? Or are there darker powers at play?”

In the show, the seemingly widowed Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) has her life thrown into chaos and conspiracy as she begins to question the mysterious death of her husband Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage).

Maya also grows suspicious of her mother-in-law Judith Burkett (Joanna Lumley) and what part she and the rest of his family had to play in Joe’s disappearance.

The thrilling series has captivated audiences across the globe, who have shared their love for the series online.

One viewer took to X and said: “OK, just finished Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben. Michelle Keegan is superb and I loved seeing Joanna Lumley acting again. Adeel Akhtar is a very, special talent. As for that ending 👌🏽👌🏽”

Another user said: “Fool Me Once on Netflix is genuinely mind boggling… found myself wide awake at 1 this morning trying to work it out. Absolutely no chance of guessing anything right. 🤣”

“What was suppose to be a productive day turned into me binging Fool Me Once on Netflix….in one sitting 😭 10/10 though, 🔥🔥” another X user remarked.

Leading lady Michelle Keegan’s husband Mark Wright also got involved in the hype for the show and gushed over his wife on his Instagram stories.

The TV personality said: “Unbelievable show, unbelievably proud @michkeegan you’re a superstar,”

“Fool me once ALL eps on Netflix worldwide now!! You want a binge!! Get this on now!!”

The couple started dating in 2012, before they eventually tied the knot at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds in 2015.

Mark and Michelle first met backstage at The X Factor, before they bumped into each other again at a Manchester United charity dinner three days later.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast with host Jamie Laing, Mark confessed: “I chased her for a while.”

“Basically she gave me the elbow for about a year and then finally I got my way, after a lot of work.”