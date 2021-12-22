Megan Barton Hanson breaks her silence on her split from James Lock

Megan Barton Hanson has broken her silence on her split from James Lock.

The former Love Island contestant and the TOWIE star, who confirmed their romance in October, reportedly called it quits earlier this month after returning home from a romantic trip to New York.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Megan shared a screenshot of a DM she had received that read: “LOL ANOTHER BREAK UP.”

Megan wrote: “LOL this is from a woman?! Why are we as woman conditioned to just settle rather than be single. ‘Another break up’ like it’s a failure on my part. At 8am too! Get a coffee Karen and f*** off.”

“Society has made women in their late 20s feel such pressure to be in a relationship. that I see so many woman run back to toxic partners.”

“Also.. I never confirmed being in a relationship and didn’t confirm it ending.. I just slowed down with the cringey story content @jameslock_”

It comes after a source told MailOnline: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked despite her being hopeful after he surprised during the early days of them dating.”

“As time has gone on, they have argued more and the holiday they shared together in New York last week didn’t go at all to plan.”

“James spent Thursday night partying with friends and well and truly enjoying his single status again.”