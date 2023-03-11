Maya Jama reveals whether she’ll continue hosting Love Island

Maya Jama has revealed whether she’ll continue to host Love Island.

The 28-year-old took over the coveted presenting role after Laura Whitmore announced her shock departure from the show last August.

The TV personality has since been showered with praise, as fans are all in agreement that she’s doing an incredible job.

Maya has since revealed whether she’ll continue to host the fan-favourite dating show, or whether she’ll walk away from the role.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the 28-year-old said: “I’m going to be doing the summer one.”

“It starts in… summer,” she teased, careful not to reveal the start date of the summer series.

Discussing the presenting role, Maya said: “I was so nervous. Obviously it’s a very big show, everyone watches it, everyone’s got an opinion.”

Maya continued: “Quite a lot of people online were like, ‘We want Maya to host’. So it felt a bit like, I don’t want to let anyone down.”

“I don’t want it to be like, ‘You guys wanted me to do it and now I’m s**t’. So I felt that pressure, and to get the slow-motion walk right…”

Revealing the process behind the slow-motion walk, the 28-year-old said: “You do a normal strut about three or four times. You have to ‘sexy it up’ a little bit.”

“Me and my friends the night before I went had a big girls’ night and they were like ‘OK, show us how you’re going to walk.’”

“As soon as I got there and the camera crew was there, I was like, ‘I can’t do it’, but you do it four or five times and they choose the best,” Maya continued.

Discussing her predictions for the final of the winter series, which airs on Monday, March 13, the TV personality said: “I’ve got to be really neutral don’t I? I’m not allowed to have favourites.”

She added: “I really like Shaq [Muhammad] just because he’s a hopeless romantic and he’s very cute and so in love. But then I also like Tom [Clare] and Samie [Elishi], they’re really fun and Tom’s gone on a journey.”

The 28-year-old added of contestant Will Young: “He’s the fun one, he’s the silly one.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

