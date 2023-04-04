Max George and Maisie Smith face backlash after sharing ‘insensitive’ post

Max George and Maisie Smith are facing backlash after sharing an “insensitive” post.

The Wanted star, 34, and the EastEnders actress, 21, met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020.

The pair struck up a romance in 2022 after growing close during the Strictly tour, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Maisie and Max, who are currently on holiday in Abu Dhabi, took to their Instagram stories on Monday to share a mirror selfie.

The couple wrote: “We’ve got some really exciting news..,” and covered Maisie’s stomach with a red heart emoji.

In a follow-up snap, they removed the red heart emoji to reveal Maisie’s bloated stomach and wrote: “I just had the best five course meal of my life.”

Fans took to Twitter to slam Maisie and Max’s “insensitive” post – which alluded to a pregnancy announcement.

One Twitter user penned: “Maisie Smith and Max George are absolute jokes, pregnancy jokes are not, and never will be amusing. Get a grip 🙄.”

A second said: “are max and maisie genuinely fr with that story wtf,” and a third wrote: Max George and Maisie smith are so insensitive for that 🥱🤐.”

Meanwhile a fourth wrote: “maisie smith and max george joking about being pregnant is disgusting. just not something to be joking about.”

