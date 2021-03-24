Mark Wright struggles to hold back tears as he opens up about losing his uncle to Covid-19

Mark Wright struggled to hold back tears on his radio show this week, as he opened up about losing his uncle to Covid-19.

The 34-year-old’s uncle Edward passed away at the age of 66 earlier this month, following an eight-week battle with the coronavirus.

Speaking on Heart radio as the UK marked one year of lockdown, Mark said: “It’s been so so hard, I mean personally I’m sat here now, one uncle less, and it pains me so much to say it, and I’ve got a lump in my throat right now…”

“Today was a year since we first went into lockdown and it was a little bit of a novelty,” he continued.

“So many of you have been texting me your amazing messages, about finding your partner, having a baby in lockdown, spending time with your loved ones and creating cinema nights at home that never would have happened if it wasn’t for this crazy time.”

“But there’s obviously negatives to the last year, we know that. It’s been so tough for all of us. For different reasons.”

“If you haven’t lost a loved one, maybe financially, maybe just mentally, not knowing which way to turn, none of us would have ever been able to predict or imagine what’s gone on in this last year.”

“So don’t feel bad if you’ve done something wrong, or you’ve dealt with it in the wrong way, or you’ve felt a little bit down, or you’ve let yourself down, because nobody, I reiterate, would have ever predicted this, but here we are.”

“A year on and 26 million people have been vaccinated. The news that we needed to be able to see a light at the end of the tunnel is with us,” the former TOWIE star said.

“Miraculously, nobody would have imagined a vaccine would have been here this quick.”

“So instead of looking at things that may have been the wrong decision, and having the opinion on something negative like we should have done this better, they should have done that better, I’m not.”

“I’m going to sit here and think how amazing it is how far we’ve come. One of the leading countries when it comes to being vaccinated.”

“I’ve had moments with my family, yes I’ve lost someone very special to me, but I’ve had moments with my family that I’ll never be able to replace.”

“I’ve settled down a little bit in terms of work, and I’m sure you’ve had these moments too. So let’s look at it in a positive light and most importantly just know how strong you are and how amazing you are, that you got through this and you did it.”

“You listened and you did what needed to be done to get us to this point where we’re this close, this close, and I just want to say thank you and well done.”

“Tap yourself on the back and just know how special you are for what you’ve done and of course a massive thank you to the NHS, you are truly incredible,” Mark added.