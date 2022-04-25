Malin Andersson opens up about her split from boyfriend Jared: ‘There was a lot of pressure’

Malin Andersson has opened up about her split from her boyfriend Jared.

The former Love Island star announced their break-up last month, just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the split, Malin said: “There was a lot of pressure involved. Plus, he’s only ever really known me as hormonal Malin because I’d been pregnant pretty much ever since we’d first gotten together!”

She continued: “I was relying on him so much that I feel like he lost himself a bit. It was best for both of us to take some months apart, so that’s what we did.

“We’re now co-parenting Xaya 50/50 and getting on a lot better having our situation like this at the moment – it saved us, in a weird way.”

“But I can definitely see us getting back together at some point in the future when all the baby chaos has finally calmed.”

Malin gushed: “He’s been the most amazing dad. He adores Xaya and it’s so heart-warming to see them spending time together because he’s always looking at her with these big lovey-dovey eyes whilst he holds her. And she just loves him, too!”

Announcing her split from Jared last month, the TV personality tweeted: “I have always prided myself on being open and transparent on here, so I wanted to let you all know that myself and Jared are no longer together.”

“We split around 4 weeks ago and I have since been trying to come to terms with everything and process it all.”

“We are co-parenting Xaya as she of course comes first in all of this, but we would appreciate some space as we navigate through this separation.”

“I don’t want to go into any more detail at the moment, my baby girl is my main priority and I am building myself back up with what fuels my strength – friends, family, exercise and meditation.”

“I didn’t expect any of this to happen, I truly feel blindsided.. but as always, I trust that the universe has a plan for me.”