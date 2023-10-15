Made In Chelsea star ‘splits’ from girlfriend ahead of Dancing on Ice stint

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire has reportedly split from his girlfriend Amelie Esque, just months after the pair made their relationship public.

Their rumoured split comes shortly after it was revealed the 27-year-old will be taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

A source told The Sun: “Miles has been busy filming for his new documentary along with Made in Chelsea and Dancing On Ice.”

“It seemed that their lives were heading in different directions and they both agreed to part ways before things turned sour.”

The TV insider added that ITV bosses are hoping to pair Miles up with Dancing On Ice professional Vanessa Bauer, as they believe the pair could have incredible chemistry both on and off the ice.

“Miles and Vanessa are a perfect match and have potential for great chemistry – both in and out of the rink” the source explained.

Miles went public with his French model girlfriend in July, by sharing a series of loved-up photos with her to Instagram.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in January 2024.

Check out the full line-up here.