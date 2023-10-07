REVEALED: The full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Dancing on Ice will return to our TV screens early next year.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will return to the star-studded judging panel.

However, there is doubt over who will replace Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s co-host, following his affair scandal.

Check out the full line-up below:

Ricky Hatton

Hannah Spearitt

Claire Sweeney

Ricky Norwood

Lou Sanders

Greg Rutherford

Amber Davies

Stephen Lustig-Webb

Miles Nazaire

Adele Roberts

Roxy Shahidi

Ryan Thomas