REVEALED: The full line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Dancing on Ice will return to our TV screens early next year.
Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will return to the star-studded judging panel.
However, there is doubt over who will replace Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby’s co-host, following his affair scandal.
Check out the full line-up below:
Ricky Hatton
Hannah Spearitt
Claire Sweeney
Ricky Norwood
Lou Sanders
Greg Rutherford
Amber Davies
Stephen Lustig-Webb
Miles Nazaire
Adele Roberts
Roxy Shahidi
Ryan Thomas
