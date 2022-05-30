Luca Bish hoping to find love on new season of Love Island after splitting from longterm girlfriend

Luca Bish is hoping to find love on the new season of Love Island after splitting from his longterm girlfriend.

The Brighton native, 23, has been single since breaking up with his girlfriend of four years last year.

The fishmonger was confirmed as the eleventh contestant of Love Island 2022 earlier today, and he’s looking for someone who meets his high standards, matches his fun personality, and has great chat to boot.

Luca said: “When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?

“I came out of a four-year relationship about a year ago. I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart.

“I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.”

Childcare specialist Amber Beckford, real estate agent Andrew Le Page, pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna, Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, business owner Davide Sanclimenti, dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne have also been confirmed for the upcoming season of Love Island.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.