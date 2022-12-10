Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips ‘reveals’ the gender of her first child

Shaughna Phillips has “revealed” the gender of her first child.

In October, the 28-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

Soon after her announcement, Shaughna teased that she knew the baby’s gender as she went shopping for clothes and toys.

However, she has since confirmed that she hasn’t found out the gender as of yet but thinks it’s a boy.

Speaking in her OK! column, Shaughna said: “I feel like it’s a boy now. I’m not entirely sure why.”

“At the start of my pregnancy journey, I really wanted a girl – but I’m okay with having a baby boy.”

“I’ve seen loads of articles on how the shape of your bump can give you insight into what the gender of your baby could be, but then other places say it’s a myth.”

Shaughna continued: “One of my friends, who has two boys, said her pregnancies were so different and she was convinced she was having a girl the second time around.”

“Then it turned out to be a boy, which made no sense because the pregnancies were polar opposites.”

“While at first I really wanted a girl, now I feel as though the gender is kind of irrelevant because I’ll be happy with either.”

“At the end of the day, I’m going to love them no matter what.”

Shaughna announced her pregnancy alongside a sweet video in October.

She wrote: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April but has not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man – all she has shared is his name, Billy.

Speaking to Goss.ie back in June about why she is keeping her relationship private, Shaughna said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”