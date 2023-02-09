Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips opens up about ‘challenging few weeks’ since boyfriend’s arrest

Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her “challenging few weeks” since her boyfriend’s arrest.

Billy, who the Love Island star is expecting her first child with, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs last month.

The 29-year-old will appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a later date.

Shaughna, who started dating the businessman and property developer in 2020, has since opened up about the “challenging few weeks” she’s faced since her beau’s arrest.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the Love Island star said: “After a challenging few weeks, obviously, the baby’s father isn’t around. But my main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible.”

“I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on.'”

“Billy’s not around, but I don’t want to say that I’m doing it on my own, because I’m absolutely not – my family’s incredible,” Shaughna continued. “It’s going to be different, but I don’t want to say it’s going to be bad.”

In a statement shared with OK! magazine at the time of Billy’s arrest, Shaughna’s rep said: “Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy.”

They also said that she “will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries”.

“We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult time.”

Shaughna is due to welcome her first child with Billy in March.