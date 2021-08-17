Love Island’s Shannon Singh ‘really upset’ after being targeted by racist trolls

The 22-year-old was in the villa for just 48 hours

Love Island star Shannon Singh has revealed she’s been targeted by racist trolls.

The former glamour model was brutally dumped from the show on week one, just 48 hours after entering the villa.

The Scottish star took to Twitter to react to Sunday night’s episode, which saw the Islanders vote for the couples they thought were the least compatible.

Faye & Teddy, Mary & Aaron, Liberty & Jake, and Priya & Brett received the most votes, but Shannon disagreed with her former co-stars who voted for Faye and Teddy.

She tweeted: “Surely I’m not the only one who actually thinks Teddy and Faye are actually really well suited? Probably the only real couple in there I think?? ( just an opinion) find the rest of the couples boring.”

Surely I’m not the only one who actually thinks Teddy and Faye are actually really well suited? Probably the only real couple in there I think?? ( just an opinion) find the rest of the couples boring #LoveIsland — Shannonsingh (@Shannonsinghh) August 16, 2021

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 22-year-old revealed online trolls who disagreed with her opinion have been sending her vile abusive messages since.

She wrote: “Guys because I’ve got an opinion on my Twitter of a compatible couple I’m now receiving trolling and racist abuse and people calling me h**f breed and calling me all sorts cause I had an opinion OF A SHOW THAT I WAS ACTUALLY ON.”

“All be 48 hours or not, actually really upset how people can stoop so low. Proud of my ethnicity anyone being racist can f**k off. Pretty disgusting and I don’t even normally give these things the time of day but not having racial abuses thrown at me.”