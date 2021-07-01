Love Island’s Shannon Singh breaks her silence after brutal dumping

The 22-year-old was booted off the show after just 48 hours

Shannon Singh has broken her silence after she was brutally dumped from the Love Island villa.

The 22-year-old was kicked off the show after newcomer Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis – leaving Shannon single.

During her exit interview, the former glamour model admitted she was “gutted” over the shock twist.

When asked if she would return to the villa, she said: “Yeah, why not? I want to get back on my streaming and I then go on holiday with the girls. And then I’ll suss out what to do.”

“It was very short-lived. Surreal. But I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.”

Shannon continued: “I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [going on].”

Speaking about Aaron, the Fife native said: “We had a few chats and it was a bit like trying to get blood out of a stone with him. He’s a really, really nice guy but he’s just a bit too laid back for me.”

“A lot of the girls were like, ‘You’re not giving it time’. But he agreed with me later, which was a good thing.”

“I think when you meet someone there’s got to be a little bit of a physical… something to get you excited.”

Following her exit, Shannon also shared her predictions for the couples in the villa.

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake [Cornish] and Liberty [Poole],” she confessed.

“I think Aaron [Francis] and Sharon [Gaffka] could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet. The rest of them, I think it’s going to change.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be Faye [Winter] and Brad [McClelland] as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

