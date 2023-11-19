Love Island’s Scott van-der-Sluis ‘hits out’ at show’s narrator Iain Stirling

Scott van-der-Sluis has “hit out” at Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper first appeared on Love Island UK earlier this summer, and enjoyed brief romances with Catherine Agbaje and Abi Moores.

Shortly after being dumped from the Majorcan villa, Scott jetted to Fiji to appear as a bombshell on Love Island USA.

During his one-week stint in the Love Island USA villa, Scott struck up a romance with Johnnie Olivia.

However, it appears the couple have decided not to pursue their romance, as the Welshman was recently confirmed as part of the 25-strong line-up for Love Island Games.

Sharing photos from Love Island Games via Instagram, Scott seemingly lashed out, writing: “F**k you @iaindoesjokes.”

The narrator jokingly responded: “What have I done!? x”

Scott said: “@iaindoesjokes told everyone I’m going Love Island Lithuania ffs they’ve dropped me now.”

Iain later replied: “@scottvds17 no worries Love Island Iceland next month!”

A host of Scott’s followers weighed in on the joke, with one writing: “Scott just wants to have a good time 🤣🤣🤣.”

Meanwhile, his Love Island Games co-star Mitchell Hibberd penned: “Love island Australia still hasn’t finished… waiting patiently 👀💣.”