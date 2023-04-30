Love Island’s Samie Elishi shares update after finding a ‘really large’ lump on her neck

Samie Elishi has shared an update amid her health scare.

The 23-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

After leaving the show, fans alerted Samie to a “really large” lump on her neck, and she had a biopsy.

Samie took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to update her followers, sharing a photo of her neck after the biopsy.

She wrote: “Thyroid update – bruise from the biopsy is really coming out now. Still waiting for a surgery date x”

In a recent YouTube video, Samie broke down in tears as she spoke about the lump.

She said: “Got the biopsy done, and how it works is they grade these things one to five, and mine was a three. So say if it’s like four or five, then normally it’s definitely cancerous, you’ll need to get it out. But mine was a grey area, so they couldn’t tell.”

“They weren’t sure if it is cancerous or if it’s not. So I have to have half of my thyroid removed. That’s a surgery.”

Breaking down in tears, Samie said: “Do you know what? I shouldn’t be upset because I’m so grateful that people messaged so I’ve caught it now.”

“And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to get it removed and get it sorted. But it is still just really scary. Like I am obviously a young girl, I’m realising how common it is now.”

It’s been a difficult month for Samie, as she also split from Tom Clare just weeks after the final of Love Island.