Love Island’s Ron reveals he knew THIS Islander before appearing on the show

Ron Hall has revealed he knew a former contestant before appearing on Love Island.

The 25-year-old rocketed to fame on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show.

He placed runner-up alongside his girlfriend Lana Jenkins, behind winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Ron was asked: “Are there any Islanders from previous seasons that you knew before you were on Love Island?”

The 25-year-old admitted: “So I actually knew Chloe Burrows.”

“She used to work for a similar firm, so I’ve been on, like, a few nights out with her. I knew her from before.”

Meanwhile Lana admitted: “I don’t think I knew anyone.”

Chloe found fame after appearing on Love Island 2021.

The blonde beauty placed runner-up alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

News of Chloe and Toby’s split broke last October, with a source telling MailOnline at the time: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

In the launch episode of her new show Chloe vs The World, the Love Island star revealed it was Toby who ended their relationship last year, leaving her heartbroken.

Chloe asked her best friend and Love Island co-star Millie Court: “Remember when I called you crying? And I was like ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen, I’ve been dumped’ and you were like ‘just live with me’, and then I called you crying a few days later and you were like ‘I’ve booked Morocco. I was like ‘wow, I love this girl’.”

Millie, who split from Liam Reardon last year, replied: “You were in a sad place and the only resolution I could think of was go on holiday. We had a lot of fun there.”

Later, Chloe said that on the trip she had “no serotonin in my body. I was depressed.”

The former marketing executive recalled listening to a song about heartbreak and thinking it was the “saddest moment in her life”.