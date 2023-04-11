Liam Reardon and Millie Court ‘rekindle their romance’ – nine months after split

Liam Reardon and Millie Court have reportedly rekindled their romance.

The former couple, who won Love Island 2021, called it quits last July.

According to The UK Sun, the reality stars were spotted getting Domino’s pizza together in Windermere, Cumbria while on a “romantic break”.

An onlooker told the publication: “They both popped in to pick up their takeaway delivery. He was wearing a hoodie but she strolled in with her sunglasses on her head.”

“Every Love Island fan in the place knew who they were – Liam’s name even came up on the screen with his order.”

“But it’s early doors, and when you’ve experienced a whole full-blown meeting someone, relationship on TV, the whole thing, and then everything afterwards,” Millie continued.

Earlier this month, Millie confirmed she was dating someone, adding “I’m not ready to tell you guys [who I’m dating] yet.”

Speaking about her relationship with Liam, the Essex beauty admitted: “It is a lot when you have all eyes on you and everything in your relationship. Lots of judgements, lots of people sending you messages because they’ve seen the other person out.”

“It means absolutely nothing, they’re just speaking to another person. I’m told, ‘They’re cheating on you’ when they’re just having a chat. I chat to boys on a night out. I’m making friends. There’s nothing in it.”

“I struggled with that a lot because it wasn’t nice when people were involved in my personal relationship. It ruined things. It was a big part of why my last relationship ended. It’s been a while since then.”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story last July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

A rep for Liam declined to comment when approached by Goss.ie.