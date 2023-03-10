Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Love Island’s Olivia admits she doesn’t think THIS couple will last

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Olivia Hawkins has admitted she doesn’t think one of the Love Island 2023 couples will last.

The actress was dumped from the villa last week alongside her beau Maxwell Samuda.

The couple then chose Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand – who were in a friendship couple – to leave with them.

From Lifted Entertainment

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Olivia admitted she didn’t think her Love Island co-stars Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook’s romance would last on the outside world.

“So, after seeing one of the episodes from the other night I’m not too sure.”

“I think they’re both amazing people but I just think maybe Casey might stray.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Olivia continued: “I hate to say that but I do think his head turns quite quickly, so I’m not too sure what will happen on the outside.”

“I hope it will, but I don’t think so…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

@digitalspyuk Love Island’s Olivia on whether Casey and Rosie will work on the outside 🤔🏝️ #LoveIsland #LoveIsland2023 #LoveIslandUK ♬ Peace – Official Sound Studio

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us