Love Island’s Olivia admits she doesn’t think THIS couple will last

Olivia Hawkins has admitted she doesn’t think one of the Love Island 2023 couples will last.

The actress was dumped from the villa last week alongside her beau Maxwell Samuda.

The couple then chose Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand – who were in a friendship couple – to leave with them.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Olivia admitted she didn’t think her Love Island co-stars Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook’s romance would last on the outside world.

“So, after seeing one of the episodes from the other night I’m not too sure.”

“I think they’re both amazing people but I just think maybe Casey might stray.”

Olivia continued: “I hate to say that but I do think his head turns quite quickly, so I’m not too sure what will happen on the outside.”

“I hope it will, but I don’t think so…”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

