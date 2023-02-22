Ad
Love Island’s Martin leaves fans in stitches with hilarious Movie Night reaction

Love Island star Martin Akinola has left fans in stitches with his hilarious reaction to Movie Night.

The return of the infamous TV stint saw the boys choose a clip titled ‘Catch me if you Tan’.

The video montage showed Tanya Manhenga telling the girls she could potentially get the ick from her beau Shaq Muhammad.

From Lifted Entertainment

It also showed Tanya’s Casa Amor antics with Martin – which she downplayed to Shaq.

In previous episodes, Martin branded the 22-year-old a “liar” for omitting information about their time together.

Once the clip was shown during Movie Night, Shaq and Tanya got into a heated row across the garden, whilst Martin watched on enjoying his popcorn.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

