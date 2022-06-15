Love Island’s Malin Andersson takes new baby Xaya to visit her late daughter Consy’s grave

Love Island’s Malin Andersson took her new baby Xaya to visit the grave of her late daughter Consey.

Consy tragically died back in 2019 at just four weeks old, after being born seven weeks premature.

Malin, who welcomed Xaya with her now ex-boyfriend Jared in January this year, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share snaps of her two daughters meeting for the first time.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “Today I took Xaya to meet her older sister. It was a very bittersweet moment as it was a heartwarming feeling taming Xaya somewhere so special and close to my heart, however also very difficult as her older sister is no longer here to guide her and be with her.”

“The funny thing is, Xaya smiled and laughed. She giggled as I leant down next to Consy’s grave and that gave me some crazy amount of overwhelming peace. Almost like she could feel her.”

“I’ll never hide away from talking about Consy to Xaya, as I want to keep her memory alive – but also normalising that children do die, and it’s okay to talk about it.”

Malin concluded the post by writing: “I saw a quote today. ‘Grief is like the ocean. it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm and sometimes it’s overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.’ And that’s what I’ll keep doing.”

“I’ll keep swimming 👼🏼🤍🌊” she added.

It comes after the reality star revealed she suffered from post-natal depression after the birth of Xaya.

