Love Island’s Liberty Poole opens up about battle with body dysmorphia

Liberty Poole has opened up about her battle with body dysmorphia.

In a heartbreaking confession, the reality star admitted to editing her photos to the point where it no longer looked like her.

Speaking to MailOnline, the Love Island star said: “These days on social media we need to be more real. As a young girl I really suffered with comparing myself to other girls on social media.”

“I went through a period where I struggle with low self-esteem. I never felt good enough or pretty enough.”

“I look back on my old photos and I now realise how much I used to edit my waist and my face, it didn’t look like me.”

“When I saw myself on TV and then my photos, it was like I had body dysmorphia. I got into editing my photos where it didn’t look like me anymore.”

Liberty continued: “I used to be a size 6-8 before going on the show, it was the skinniest I’d ever been in my life, but I still edited my waist to be smaller. I didn’t even look normal!”

“So even though I’ve put on weight since leaving the villa, I’m just embracing it instead of trying to change it because it is a really toxic habit to get into and I don’t want to promote that.”

The Love Island star admitted she was recently “tempted” to edit a bikini photo to “lift her natural boobs and shrink her bloating”, but decided against it.

“Still to this day I feel like I stand out and I’m a bit different, but I want to encourage girls to embrace themselves and be a positive role model on social media.”

Speaking about being trolled, Liberty said: “For me, I’ve never let online comments affect me. I’ll read it and forget about it five seconds after because if someone feels they have to comment on you they have nothing better to do or they aren’t happy with themselves.”

“What I struggle with is the the in-person comments, like I had a bad incident at the airport where someone told me I’d went downhill since the show.”

“I don’t relate to celebs having to always look glam, we are normal people who can go out without makeup on. So I never let anything affect me permanently, I think it is a bit s**t and then I try turn it into a positive.”