Love Island’s Kodie Murphy confirms new romance – after being ‘friend zoned’ by Amber Wise

Kodie Murphy has confirmed his new romance.

The 20-year-old entered the Love Island villa on day 26 as a Casa Amor bombshell.

After failing to find a romantic connection, the social media marketer was dumped from the show, and soon set his sights on fellow bombshell Amber Wise whom he never interacted with during his time on Love Island.

Kodie had been very vocal on TikTok about his crush on Amber, and told his followers that he was going to reach out to her when she was dumped from the villa.

At the end of July, Amber shared a video via her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and Kodie had finally met up.

Although Love Island fans had been rooting for their romance to succeed, it later appeared Amber had “friend zoned” Kodie.

The 20-year-old has now confirmed he’s in a new relationship.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kodie shared a sweet photo of himself and his mystery girlfriend enjoying a firework display on Bonfire Night.

The Love Island star is seen with his arm around her waist while kissing her cheek, while she cheers the fireworks.