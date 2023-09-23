Love Island’s Amber Wise ‘friend zones’ co-star Kodie Murphy

Amber Wise has “friend zoned” her Love Island co-star Kodie Murphy.

Amber entered the villa on day 26 as a Casa Amor bombshell, and coupled up with Sammy Root afterwards.

However, the 19-year-old was left single when Sammy’s loyalties returned to Jess Harding, and later was in two friendship couples with Scott van-der-Sluis and Josh Brocklebank.

Amber and Josh were dumped from the villa on day 44, after they were voted the public’s least favourite couple.

The 19-year-old later set her sights on Casa Amor bombshell Kodie Murphy, whom she never interacted with during her time on Love Island.

Kodie, 20, had been very vocal on TikTok about his crush on Amber, and told his followers that he was going to reach out to her when she was dumped from the villa.

At the end of July, Amber shared a video via her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and Kodie had finally met up.

Although Love Island fans had been rooting for their romance to succeed, it now appears Amber has “friend zoned” Kodie.

Taking to TikTok on Friday, the daughter of footballer Dennis Wise shared a video with the caption: “‘You and that Casa boy would be really suited'”.

The clip saw Amber lip-syncing to the audio: “Sometimes we say things we don’t really mean.”

The Love Island star wrote: “He’s supaaa lovely n we’re great friends !! but just wanted to clear it all up.”