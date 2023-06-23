Love Island’s Joanna Chimonides reacts as best friend Kady McDermott returns to villa

Joanna Chimonides has reacted to her best friend Kady McDermott’s return to the Love Island villa.

Sharing a video of herself getting excited on Thursday night as her pal’s entrance was teased, the reality star penned: “THE SECRET IS OUT!”

“GO SMASH IT MY GIRLLLL!! @kadymcdermott AHHHH.”

Joanna then shared a photo of herself and Kady, writing: “Can’t wait to see you flourish my girl. LETS GO.”

Kady’s arrival was teased at the end of Thursday’s episode, with a dramatic clip of her walking towards the villa.

Similar to Adam Collard last year, the 27-year-old is appearing on the show for the second time to find love – seven years after she originally appeared on the series.

The reality star first appeared in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas and finished in third place.

When asked why she decided to return to Love Island, she said: “Not many people can say they’ve been on Love Island, let alone have done it twice!”

“I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic.”

“I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to be me and the fire I have is in my soul, I’ll never get rid of that and I love that about me, but I’m a lot more emotionally mature now, so I know how to navigate things better. I’ve grown up a lot.”

“Last time I got with Scott straight away and I was so ‘tunnel vision’. It’ll be interesting to see what connections I’ll form this time.”

“The next person I’m with I want that to be marriage and babies. I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people – so I think I’ll be a lot pickier than what I was when I was previously in the Villa. Seven years on, I think I’m allowed to be pickier now. In the Villa I think I’ll take my time,” Kady confessed.

“I want someone that acts mature, I don’t want the loudest person in the room, I want the listener and the observer. They’ve got to be in touch with their emotions – I hate emotionally unavailable men.”

“I want someone that’s really family orientated, like I am. I want someone loving, caring and trustworthy. I’m just ready for the next chapter.”

When asked who she has her eye on in the villa, Kady confessed: “Zach [Noble]’s my number one, Tyrique [Hyde] on looks, but he might need his ego putting down a little bit. I also want to get to know Mitch [Taylor].”

“Age is a big thing for me, immaturity in a man for me, it’s just a complete no. I don’t like boys that are too cheeky, I just don’t trust them. Zach seems the most chilled and and is nice to look at.”

Based on Kady’s choice of men in the villa, this would leave Molly Marsh, Ella Thomas and Jess Harding vulnerable.

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.