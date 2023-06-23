Kady turns Tyrique’s head in Love Island preview

Kady turns Tyrique’s head on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

A teaser for the show sees the returning bombshell baffle the boys as she makes her villa entrance.

During a chat with all seven boys at the firepit, the 27-year-old asks: “Who’s closed off? Like completely closed off?”

To his fellow Islanders’ shock, Tyrique says: “I’m not completely closed off! But I am very happy in my couple at the moment.”

“Oh, so you’re not completely closed off?,” Kady questions, to which Tyrique responds: “I’m not completely closed off, the door’s a little bit open.”

Later, during a private chat on the terrace, Tyrique asks: “How would you feel if I was wanting to get to know you?”

Kady responds: “Yeah, I’d be alright with that,” to which Tyrique excitedly says: “Yeah? Sign me up!”

