Love Island’s Jessie admits she doesn’t plan to meet up with some of her co-stars

Jessie Wynter has admitted she doesn’t plan to meet up with some of her Love Island co-stars.

The Australian bombshell and her beau Will Young placed fifth on the winter 2023 series of the hit dating show.

The couple missed out on a coveted place in the final after they were dumped from the villa as the “least compatible” couple.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Jessie revealed she and Will are “much happier” since leaving the villa’s “stressful environment”.

“Inside the villa, Will and I were best best friends in there and we were always together, so we were pretty strong straight from the start because we had that friendship bond already,” the 26-year-old said.

“Now we’re out of the villa, it’s so much better. No one’s coming at you for no reason, no more questioning who’s genuine and bringing up things that happened in Casa [Amor]. It’s really nice for him and I to go through things on our own.”

Jessie admitted that although she’s not one to hold grudges, she doesn’t plan on keeping in contact with some of her co-stars who have “talked badly [about her] behind [her] back”.

“I think holding grudges just brings yourself down, so I would not do that,” Jessie said.

“However, I am mindful of who I’m going out of my way to see. I feel I was quite disheartened by the situation and I would rather invest my time and spend time with Will’s friends and family who genuinely care for him and myself the whole time.”

“Why would I go out of my way to not hang out with people who really love us, instead of people who have talked badly behind my back?”

“I would speak to everyone at events. There’s no one I would avoid, but making plans with them and hanging out with them, I’m probably not going to be doing that just because Will and I have come out of the villa and are focusing on our lives.”