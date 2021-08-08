Love Island’s Hugo responds to claims it took FIVE attempts to film ‘job done’ kiss with Amy

The couple were dumped from the show earlier this week

Love Island’s Hugo responds to claims it took FIVE attempts to film...

Hugo Hammond has shut down reports claiming it took five attempts to film his first kiss with Amy Day in Casa Amor.

After making his move on the Surrey native, the PE teacher famously said: “Job done”, to which Amy replied: “Job done? Jesus. What is this?”

A source previously told the MailOnline that Hugo made the “job done” comment because it took him “five attempts” to film the scene.

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, Hugo explained what really happened in a Q&A with fans.

The dumped Islander was asked: “Why did you say job done when you kissed Amy?”

Hugo replied: “Yeah I’ve seen the articles on this saying ‘it took takes for Hugo to kiss Amy’ and all this but that definitely isn’t the case.”

“It was just because I was very nervous and after the kiss, I was just very relieved that it was received so well… I think it was one of those things that I think I just meant to think it but it accidentally slipped out out of relief. So that’s the explanation for it.”

Hugo and Amy were dumped from the villa earlier this week.

In an awkward exit interview, Hugo described his love life in the villa as “tragic” while Amy was standing right next to him.

After leaving the villa, Amy branded Hugo “fake”, and said she felt “a little bit messed around” by him.

Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021

Amy said her feelings for Hugo were 100% “real” and claimed “everyone could see that.”

“I think at the end, everyone questioned why on earth he just wasn’t reciprocating what I was giving. I tried,” she continued. “I was being 100 per cent genuine and real and I was a little bit messed around, but I loved the experience.” “I’ve definitely learned what I don’t want and how I should be treated in a relationship.”

On how she feels about Hugo now, Amy explained: “Fake – because he wasn’t telling me that he didn’t like me. I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else.”

“I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else.” The Surrey native also denied speculation she had sex with Hugo on the show, after viewers questioned whether they got hot and heavy under the covers. “100 per cent I did not sleep with Hugo,” she added. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player, with two new bombshells set to enter the villa.