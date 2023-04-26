Love Island’s Gemma Owen reveals her relationship status – after splitting from Luca Bish

Love Island star Gemma Owen has revealed her relationship status, after splitting from Luca Bish.

The former couple placed runners-up on Love Island last summer, but called it quits just a few months later.

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, Gemma confirmed she is still single, and has been “working on” herself over the past few months.

The 19-year-old told the publication: “I am not seeing anyone at the moment. I am just working on myself.”

“I haven’t got any plans of getting into anything, I am just working on myself and getting content.”

Gemma announced her split from Luca last November, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin the following month, Gemma admitted the break-up “has been challenging”.

The OG Beachwear founder told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Earlier this year, Gemma was linked to rapper Bugzy Malone, but she later shut down the dating rumours.