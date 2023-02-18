Love Island’s Cynthia breaks her silence after being dumped from the villa: ‘He’s going to regret it’

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo has broken her silence after being dumped from the Love Island villa.

On Thursday night, Casey O’Gorman chose to stick in his original couple with Claudia Fogarty, leaving Cynthia single.

The 25-year-old had shared multiple kisses with the OG boy, and even straddled him on the terrace.

Cynthia was left fuming after Casey chose to recouple with Claudia, admitting she “couldn’t even look” at him.

The 25-year-old has since broken her silence on being dumped from the villa and her brief romance with Casey.

Speaking about where her head was at before the recoupling, Cynthia said: “I knew I had a 50/50 chance because we’d both [myself and Claudia] had the same amount of time with him.”

“I feel as though me and him got along a lot better than him and Claudia did. I did believe I was going to get picked.”

Cynthia continued: “When he said he was going to stick, the other girls did gasp a little bit. That is a tell-tale sign that they thought I was probably going to get picked as well.”

“I did get a little bit emotional because I was in shock. I definitely thought I was going to get picked.”

Speaking about whether she thinks Casey made the right decision, the 25-year-old said: “I think he’s going to regret it. If you say that you have something special with someone like

Claudia, you wouldn’t have been doing everything you were doing with me.”

On whether she thinks Casey and Claudia are suited to one another, the Casa Amor bombshell said: “Not really. Not that they were a terrible match. I just don’t think they were the perfect match.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

