Love Island’s Anna Vakili claims she was ‘arrested’ in Iran for wearing tight jeans

Anna Vakili has claimed she was once “arrested” in Iran for wearing tight jeans.

The Love Island star made the confession on Johnny Seifert’s Secure The Insecure podcast, where she discussed her Iranian heritage.

The 31-year-old recalled being “grabbed” by police who tried to push her into a police van.

Anna said: “I got arrested in Iran for wearing jeans.”

The reality star explained how women in Iran have to dress modestly, and said she got into trouble for being too “revealing”.

“It was really scary because I just remember all these police women grabbing me and trying to put me in the van,” Anna continued.

“They were saying in Farsi, ‘Your jeans are too tight and it’s not Islamic’, and they were trying to push me into the car.”

“My auntie was grabbing me and pulling me away and saying, ‘She’s English, she’s from England, she doesn’t know’.

“I pretended that I couldn’t speak Farsi and they let me go because I was from England and I didn’t know the laws enough.”

The 31-year-old shot to fame on the 2019 series of Love Island, alongside the likes of Maura Higgins, Molly-Mae Hague, Greg O’Shea, and Tommy Fury.