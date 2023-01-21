Love Island viewers call on producers to step in after Lana suffers ‘wardrobe malfunction’

Love Island viewers have called on producers to step in after Lana Jenkins suffered a “wardrobe malfunction”.

During an episode earlier this week, the blonde bombshell was having a chat with her beau Ron Hall.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lana had stickers stuck to the soles of her heels.

One Twitter user pointed out: “Lana please take the stickers off the bottom of your shoes 😭,” while a second said: “Can someone pls take the stickers off Lana’s shoes I beg x.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Lana, are you going to be returning those heels when you get home?! You’ve left the stickers on them, hope you held onto the receipt!”

The blunder comes just days after Lana’s first “wardrobe malfunction” which unfortunately saw the seam of her dress split while performing a sexy dance.

She hilariously pointed out: “Oh my god, my skirt split right open, right down in the middle of my crack.”

